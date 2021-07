Crime Watch 8

Death investigation underway on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s a death investigation underway on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m. officers were called to the 7400 block of East 21st Street.

Police said that after arriving on the scene, a dead body was located in the area.

No further information has been provided on the situation.