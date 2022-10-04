Crime Watch 8

Docs: California drug trafficker faces 4 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl in Indiana

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A California drug trafficker was sentenced to almost 4 years in prison for trafficking 8.5 kilos of fentanyl through Hancock County.

Court documents say an Indiana State Police trooper was performing a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Felix Becerra-Aguilera, 40, of Stockton, California, in Hancock County. Police searched the vehicle and found multiple wrapped packages containing Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills in the hollowed-out seat cushions. Officers say they also found fentanyl pills and two-kilogram bricks of fentanyl in the seatbacks of the front seats. Eight and a half kilograms of fentanyl were removed from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Prosecutors say Becerra-Aguilera admitted to police that he was being paid to drive narcotics to Philadelphia. Officers say they also found $2,000 in U.S. currency inside Becerra-Aguilera’s bag inside the vehicle.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal depending on the person’s body size, usage, and tolerance. They also say one kilogram has the potential to kill 500,000 people.