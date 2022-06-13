Crime Watch 8

Docs: Fight at party preceded 4 women shot; at least 40 shots heard on video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a woman was paralyzed after being shot at a party early Sunday morning. Three others were also injured.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 19-year-old Raniya Lee on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Officers were called to the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s just southeast of the Post Road exit on I-70 on the city’s east side.

Officers arrived to find two women who had been shot. Two more women later walked into an east side hospital after being shot.

According to court documents acquired by News 8, a neighbor recorded video of the shooting and showed it to police. Police say the video shows a fight between two of the women who were shot, then a woman with red hair pulls out a gun and shoots at them. At least 40 shots are audible in the video. Officers say they found shell casings from a handgun and a rifle.

IMPD says Lee was driven to a hospital just before 2:30 p.m. with a graze wound to the hip. Police say she matched the description of the shooter, so she was taken in for questioning after being cleared by hospital staff. Court documents also state “there was a rifle with a drum magazine in plain view in the backseat” of her car when she arrived at the hospital.

When she was arrested, IMPD said Lee was recorded on body-worn camera saying, “you ain’t got my guns, you ain’t got nothin’.”

According to investigators, one of the shooting victims is a teenage girl. Police say one of the victims is believed to be paralyzed and another is in critical condition.

Online jail records indicate she has an initial appearance in court on Tuesday morning.