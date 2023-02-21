Crime Watch 8

Docs reveal what brothers say led to the Castleton Square Mall shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly before 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 2023, to a person shot at 6020 E. 82nd St., the address of the mall. (WISH Photo/Kody Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents gave more details about what happened during a shooting that took place Friday afternoon at Castleton Square Mall.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the mall located at 6020 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found 18-year-old Curtis Wilson shot in the left thigh inside the mall between the Zales jewelry store and Journeys Kidz shoe store. Wilson was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police interviewed Curtis Wilson and his brother Damarrhii Wilson about what took place.

Curtis Wilson told police he was walking in the mall and saw three men walking and reaching in a jacket. He said he didn’t see a gun, and he was in the doorway when he was shot. The entrance to the mall was by a Foot Locker store and the three men were walking out. Curtis told police one of the men pulled out a gun when Curtis walked up to the door. Curtis said he saw one gun and was shot once in the left leg. He also told police he didn’t know the three men.

When police observed the scene, they found several caliber shell casings in front of the main entrance to the mall and blood leading into the area of the mall where Wilson was found.

Police reviewed the mall surveillance video and saw three men walking toward the mall entrance, and a group of two men and two women walking in the mall entrance. Curtis was in the group of two men and two women. The groups were on opposite sides of the hallway, prosecutors say. Police say the groups were yelling at each other.

Curtis took a gun from their waistband of Damarrhii. While the gun was being exchanged, the group of three men continued walking outside, and the women continued walking without the men.

Prosecutors say Curtis started firing the gun several times, and him and Damarrhii started running back through the mall. Two of the three men outside were also shooting guns, prosecutors say.

After further investigation of the surveillance video, Curtis and Damarrhii were seen running back down a hallway into the mall. Police found Curtis with a Glock 22 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun with the live round and magazine lying on the floor with him.

Damarrhii told police he and his brother Curtis went to the mall to return shoes to Foot Locker and get some food. He says they saw the three men walking, staring at him and Curtis. Damarrhii said he was carrying his gun, and wanted to know why the three men were staring at him and his brother. Damarrhii told police his brother “went over the edge.” Curtis took the gun from Damarrhii and followed the three men outside. Damarrhii told police “something was said,” and that’s when the shooting started. Damarrhii said Curtis and the three men were shooting at each other.

Damarrhii said he carries his gun for protection and did not expect any problems to happen at the mall. Curtis was arrested for criminal recklessness.