Firing gun on New Year’s can bring prison time, $10,000 fine

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are reminding people about the dangers with firing off guns on New Year’s Eve.

Starting off the new year by firing guns can damage cars and homes, and traumatic injuries. In Marion County, people who fire guns into the air can be arrested. Prosecution can net a person up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Officers warn people to be aware of their surroundings and watch out for bullets falling from above.

Capt. Tracey Cantrell of Lawrence Police Department said Monday, “People are out and about, walking around. Some people like to come outside and set off fireworks and things of that nature. So, it’s best to stay inside 30 minutes before the new year and 30 to 40 minutes after that.”

If you hear any gunshots, find a covered area and report the sounds to 911.