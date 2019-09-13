Flyers ‘antisemitic in nature’ found taped to buildings at Jewish Community Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after flyers, which were antisemitic in nature, were discovered at several buildings at the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council campus.

Aaron Welcher, JCRC communications coordinator, confirmed to News 8 the flyers were found taped to several buildings on campus located at 6705 Hoover Rd. Friday morning.

Details about what was on the flyers were not immediately available.

“IMPD was notified immediately and they are opening an investigation,” JCRC said in a statement Friday.

IMPD detectives are investigating the incident as vandalism. According to IMPD, the case was reported to the ARIES State Repository as a bias crime.

If you see or have seen any suspicious activity you are asked to call 911 to report it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.