Good Samaritan assaulted after witnessing crash seeks info on assailant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A good Samaritan is at home recovering with a possible face fracture after she says she was assaulted on the street.

Tia Reece was trying to help after witnessing a crash and needs help identifying her assailant.

On Monday, she drove along West Washington Street during her noon lunch break when she witnessed a car accident. She immediately stopped her truck and got out to call 911 and help the victims. Her truck was blocking traffic. She said she believes that’s why an unknown man approached her.

“He said, ‘You need to move your truck.’ I said, ‘OK, let me make sure these people are OK and I’ll move it when 911 gets here,'” Reece said.

Reece and the man continued to exchange words until he punched her in the face.

“I fell down and got back and instantly started bleeding from my nose. I got in my truck, moved my truck, and got a bunch of paper towels. I went back to the scene to make sure everyone was OK,” Reece said.

By the time she had come back, the suspect was gone. She could not get his license plate number or car description, but got a decent look at him.

She has a long road to recovery. Part of her face is numb; her teeth are sore and she can’t open her mouth wide enough to eat solids.



” My everyday life has stopped. I can’t go to work. I’ve got medical bills I’m going to have to pay for depending on what the CAT scan shows. I’m on a strict diet, don’t sleep,” Reece said.

As she waits for someone to come forward, she’s trying to remain positive in her recovery.



“I got to continue life. I have to get back to work and get back to life,” Reece said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana or call the South District office of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6400.