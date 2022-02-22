Crime Watch 8

Grandfather of man fatally shot at Chuck E. Cheese: ‘So tragic,’ ‘unbelievable’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family member of the man shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant spoke Monday about the tragic incident.

News 8 spoke with Saddam Tinnin-Bey, who says the man fatally shot, Anthony Tinnin, is his grandson.

Tinnin-Bey says his grandson was at the restaurant with his two children and a niece.

“To know that something so tragic would happen at a location where children are primarily present is unbelievable,” Tinnin-Bey said.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday outside the restaurant that’s southeast of East Washington Street and Mitthoeffer Road on the far east side.

Tinnin-Bey described his grandson as a man who was turning his life around. “He wasn’t perfect, but neither was I. I had to go through some things to get straightened out. He had to go through some things to get himself straightened out. He was probably still going through some things,” the grandfather said.

No arrests have been made yet, but the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators said Monday they’d recovered a car described in the shooting in a nearby neighborhood.

Tinnin-Bey said, “I don’t concern myself with who and why. I let law enforcement deal with that and Allah.”

Troubled by the incident, the grandfather added that his heart goes out to those who witnessed the shooting. “I’m concerned about his children who witnessed this tragic thing, but (also) those other children and families who were present at the time. I am concerned about the trauma they experienced and the long-term effect it will have on them.”

News 8 on Monday asked the Marion County Corner’s Office, which was closed for the Presidents Day holiday, to confirm Anthony Tinnin’s identity but didn’t hear back. Neither IMPD nor the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Monday could confirmed his identity, and a spokesperson for IMPD emailed the news media that it does not provide the identities of deceased persons “unless requested to do so on behalf of the Coroner’s Office. We only have a preliminary identification until the Coroner’s Office releases the identity. It would be improper for us to release a preliminary identification.”

Only one person was shot. No injuries were reported. Police have no suspect in custody. IMPD on Sunday asked anyone with information or cellphone video to share it with Detective Lottie Patrick at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or lottie.patrick@indy.gov.

The restaurant was to reopen Tuesday. Anyone who needs to retrieve belongings from the restaurant can call Chuck E. Cheese’s at 317-897-6139.