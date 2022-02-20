Crime Watch 8

Fatal shooting at Chuck E. Cheese: ‘All the kids saw it, heard it’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People inside a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant described “chaos,” with adults rushing children to the floor and many kids crying, as shots rang out Sunday afternoon and killed a person.

The shooting happened at the Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant southeast of the intersection of East Washington Street and Mitthoeffer Road. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were called at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the restaurant on the city’s far east side.

Just minutes after the authorities and medical crews arrived, the entire parking lot was blocked off with yellow police tape, with dozens of people inside the taped-off area along with police officers.

Eyewitnesses told News 8 varying stories. Some said the shooting began in the restaurant and spilled out into the parking lot, while others said the shots came from outside the restaurant and went into the pizzeria.

Shantel Dalton thinks shots came from outside the restaurant. Dalton was inside the restaurant for a 2-year-old’s birthday party with family and friends when they heard “a big bang,” and two girls near an exterior window started screaming.

“Then the whole restaurant goes into, like, chaos, because somebody has shot inside Chuck E. Cheese. So, everybody’s inside grabbing their kids, trying to get to the ground, trying to get their kids to safety,” Dalton said.

Later, people inside the restaurant could see a person lying dead on the ground.

“Basically, we came here for a 2-year-old’s birthday party, we didn’t even get to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the child, and now all these children have been exposed to violence that is very unnecessary,” Dalton said. “Unfortunately, all the kids saw it, heard it. All of the kids, a lot of the kids were in there crying, you know, and looking for their parents. It was just very chaotic with all those children crying, looking for their parents.”

Jessie Humphries, a girl who was with Dalton outside the restaurant about an hour after the shooting, told News 8 that she and other children tried to escape outside a back door, but found it locked. She also said police arrived about five minutes after the shooting happened.

IMPD says there is no ongoing threat at the location, but has not yet provided any additional information on the shooting.

