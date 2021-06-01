Crime Watch 8

Greenwood man arrested for attempted murder in Memorial Day shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenwood man was arrested in connection to a Memorial Day shooting, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

On May 31, around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Alice Lane for a report of a person shot.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest by a neighbor, 21-year-old Xavier Arnold, over an ongoing civil matter.

The 24-year-old victim was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Arnold was taken into custody and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder.