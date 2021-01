Gunshot victim walks into hospital, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition following a shooting Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 5:30 a.m., officers said a gunshot victim walked into Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Police said they believe the shooting happened in the 3400 block of North College Avenue.

No suspect or victim information has been released.