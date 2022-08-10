Crime Watch 8

Homeland Security seeks help to find woman, minivan after Kokomo fire

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators were seeking help Wednesday to identify a woman and find a minivan in connection with a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says.

Kokomo fire crews were sent about 3 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of Elk Drive at the Kokomo Manor Apartments. That’s off South Webster Street south of West Lincoln Road.

The fire crews found a small fire in a second-floor apartment had been put out prior to their arrival, according to investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security did not say if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

Homeland Security on Wednesday shared video on YouTube taken at the building entrance. The photos show a woman wearing black jogging shorts with white trim, a black T-shirt, white shoes and glasses, the release said. The woman left the scene a red Dodge Caravan with a mismatched front rim on the passenger side and rear window stickers.

Anyone with information about the identify of the woman or the fire should call the Indiana arson hotline at 800-382-4628.