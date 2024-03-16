IMPD: 1 fatally shot at home on Indy’s far east side

Police lights flash on top of an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene. A person was fatally shot at a home on Indianapolis' far east side near Lawrence in the late hours of March 15, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot at a home on the far east side of Indianapolis late Friday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

IMPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3900 block of Ireland Drive around 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. That’s in a residential neighborhood near East 38th Street and North Post Road.

When police arrived, they found the person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police were gathering information on what led up to the shooting.