Person killed, 5 others wounded in Broad Ripple nightclub shooting

First responders on the scene of a shooting at the Landsharks nightclub on Broad Ripple Avenue on Indianapolis' north side. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male died and five others were injured after a shooting broke out inside a bar in Broad Ripple early Saturday morning.

The name or age of the male hasn’t been released.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were working near the Landsharks nightclub at 808 Broad Ripple Ave. around 1:20 a.m. when they heard multiple shots go off inside the club.

When police arrived, they found five males suffering gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one died at the scene. Police later learned that a sixth victim injured at the club had taken themselves to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say they were working to determine what led up to the shooting and identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Landsharks is near the intersection of Broad Ripple and Carrollton avenues on the north side of Indianapolis.