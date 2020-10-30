Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 shot, killed on east side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a Friday morning shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that just before 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Ashland Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers found the male gunshot victim.

The victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to IMPD.

The name and identity of the victim have not been released. No possible suspect information has been provided either.

