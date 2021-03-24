IMPD: 3 juveniles arrested after 8 armed robberies on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three juveniles were arrested after a joint investigation into eight armed robberies of food delivery drivers, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD and the FBI discovered evidence that led to the arrests on March 19 for a series of armed robberies and carjackings near Astoria Park Apartments on the city’s west side.

The juveniles have not been identified.

Police believe the trio of suspects were involved in armed robberies and carjackings at the locations and on the dates below:

Feb 7 – 4738 Sunblest Court.

Feb. 26 – 5748 Renn Lane.

March 6 – 7202 Hatteras Lane.

March 9 – 7202 Hatteras Lane.

March 10 – 7260 Wharfside Lane.

March 12 – 3954 Wind Drift Drive East.

March 14 – 7262 Wharfside Lane.

March 19 – 7270 Wharfside Lane.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case and will decide whether to file criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the IMPD homicide/robbery office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

