Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests 4 waving guns out vehicle windows, sunroof during funeral procession

One of the guns recovered by Indianapolis police in a traffic stop April 28, 2021, at East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During surveillance for a case, Indianapolis police watched vehicles in a funeral procession pass one recent afternoon on a city street.

In one of the vehicles, the officers of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center saw men running cars off the road and displaying weapons out their vehicle’s sunroof and windows.

Police stopped the car safely at a gas station parking lot at the intersection of South Keystone Avenue and East Raymond Street on the near-southeast side. According to a Facebook post from IMPD, here’s what the officers found in the vehicle April 28:

An FMK AR1 Extreme .300-caliber blackout pistol.

A Ruger PC Charger 9mm pistol.

A Sarisilmaz Model SAR9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

A Metro Arms 1911 style pistol.

Suspected heroin-fentanyl, and marijuana.

Four men were taken into custody on drug and weapon charges; the fifth man was released at the scene. The four arrested were Deandre Miller, 21; Anthony Box, 22; Ronald Templeton, 22; and Khalil B?ox 23.

Anyone with additional information in the case was asked to email IndyCGIC@indy.gov.