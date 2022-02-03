Crime Watch 8

IMPD asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

IMPD is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Teachers Credit Union on Feb. 2, 2022. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Teachers Credit Union on Wednesday.

IMPD said on Facebook officers were called to the 4700 block of South Emerson Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect is light-skinned, about 6 feet tall and in his early-to-mid 30s. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black reading glasses a dark coat and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the FBI violent crimes task force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

