IMPD horses dressed as Batman, Superman for Halloween trip in Irvington

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police horses spread some Halloween cheer Friday afternoon in Irvington.

Dressed as Batman and Superman — or Bat-horse and Super-horse — they galloped around the area with their officers, who handed out goodie bags full of books and stuffed animals to kids.

News 8 caught up with one family who says they loved seeing the horses ride through their neighborhood.

Mia Spear said, “When we were playing on the swings we just saw horses coming by, and I think their costumes are very cute with the Batman and the Superman. But to that was very neat to see. We just moved here a couple months ago so that was very nice.”

The officers say they enjoy getting out into the community with the horses and giving the kids gifts.

