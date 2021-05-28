IMPD IDs 3 officers in fatal shooting of crime suspect 2 weeks ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis police chief on Friday identified the three officers who fired guns and killed a 48-year-old man May 12, a news release said.
Monolito Ford, 48, died at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital after three Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers fired shots at him, said an incident summary released May 15 said.
The three officers who fired at Ford were identified as Joel Cain, Patrick Scott and Marco Zaragoza. Each has been with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for four years, Friday’s news release said.
Officers were called shortly before 6:35 p.m. Friday on a report of a suicidal man and shots fired into the air in the 3800 block of Red Mill Place. That’s on the northeast side in the Autumn Trails Apartments near North Franklin Road and East 38th Street. Police later said the shooting happened nearby in the 7800 block of Red Mill Drive.
- PREVIOUS COVERAGE: IMPD identifies man, 48, fatally shot by police on northeast side
Resources
- NAMI Helpline: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline: 211
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
Indiana’s Next Level Recovery program
- Call 211 for help 24/7 or click here to go to Connect2Help.
- Call the Indiana Addiction Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit here to chat live with a representative.
- Through a partnership between Indiana 211 and OpenBeds, people seeking treatment for substance use disorder can be immediately connected with available inpatient or residential treatment services.
- The Indiana Recovery Network also has extensive available resources.