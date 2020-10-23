IMPD investigating 5 shootings, 1 person dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A violent night left five people shot and one of them dead Thursday night.

Indianapolis police said three people were shot and walked into three different hospitals. It is unclear what time each incident occurred or the victims’ condition.

Officers were called to North Lasalle Street for a person shot on the city’s eastside. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police have not disclosed what time the shooting occurred or the victim’s condition.

A man died in a shooting at a Marathon gas station at West 38th Street and High School Road just after 7 pm. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died in the hospital.

Investigators were seen speaking with nearby businesses to see if anyone has surveillance footage of the incident.

IMPD said the death makes 198 homicides so far this year.

“We must learn how to actively resolve conflict resolution without picking up a firearm and hurting someone,” said Public Information Officer William Young. “Again, I am, the agency is, all the way from the chief of police down, who are asking those if you have a firearm and you come into some kind of disturbance, it’s got to be a better way than to take someone’s life.”

Young mentioned that West 38th Street and High School Road is a highly traveled area. If anyone has seen or heard anything they’re asked to call 317-262-TIPS.