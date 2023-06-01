Search
IMPD investigating east side double shooting

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot early Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 3300 block of North Downey Avenue. That’s a residential area near 34th Street and Emerson Avenue, just south of Wes Montgomery Park.

As police headed to the scene, they were told by dispatchers that the victims were being driven to Community East Hospital.

Investigators arrived at the hospital and spoke with the victims. They were last said to be in stable condition.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.

