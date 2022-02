Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating suspicious death; 1 detained

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating what they call a suspicious death on the city’s south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 7465 Madison Avenue before 10 a.m. Monday. That address appears to be a nursing home.

Police say a person was found deceased in a room.

IMPD says one person had been detained.

No other information has been released.