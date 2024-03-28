Search
IMPD: Juvenile wounded when gunfire hits house on northwest side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was wounded early Thursday when gunfire struck a house near 38th Street and Moller Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting at a residence in the 3600 block of Macarthur Lane.

Officers arrived and found a juvenile male who had been shot. IMPD says the male was stable when transported to a local hospital.

The victim was the third juvenile wounded by gunfire in less than two hours overnight; a shooting near US 36 and Raceway Road around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at a mobile home community on the city’s west side.

No other information was immediately available and no arrests have been made.

