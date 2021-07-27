Crime Watch 8

IMPD makes arrest in fatal shooting at Rural Inn

(WISH file photo)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting at the Rural Inn early Saturday morning.

Police say Marcus Washington has been arrested in connection with the case and charged with murder.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers found three men with gunshot wounds at the Rural Inn. That is near the intersection of North Rural Street and East Michigan Street.

David Woodard, 40, was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Larry Craciunoiu with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Packers’ CEO ‘hopeful’ about sorting things out with Rodgers

Sports /

Drinking a bit weekly protects heart of people with cardiovascular conditions, study finds

Medical /

Circle City Wiffle Ball All-Star Night raises money for childhood cancer fund

All Indiana /

US Labor Department: Indiana paid $100M in unemployment overpayments

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image