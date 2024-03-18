IMPD makes quick arrest in Friday night murder investigation

Terry Davis Jr., 18, of Indianapolis. Davis was arrested after police say he fatally shot a man at a home on the east side of Indianapolis on March 15, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were quick to make an arrest following Friday night homicide on the city’s far east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11 p.m. to a shooting at a home in the 3900 block of Ireland Drive. That’s a residential area near East 38th Street and North Post Road.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

“IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation,” IMPD said in a release Monday. “Based on evidence, including cooperative community members, were able to identify the suspect, 18-year-old Terry Davis Jr.”

Davis was arrested Friday night and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was being held Monday afternoon.

Preliminary information suggests Davis and the victim knew each other, according to police.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, online jail records show.