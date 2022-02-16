Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man steals Jeep after domestic disturbance, crashes after running stop sign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in the hospital and another is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash on the southeast side

It happened after midnight at Minnesota Street and State Avenue.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a domestic issue got physical and a man took off in the victim’s Jeep.

Police say he wouldn’t stop for them and struck police vehicles

He also ran a stop sign, crashing into another vehicle crossing the intersection.

The impact threw the other driver from her SUV.

Police eventually took the man into custody.

Medics took the driver of the other vehicle and a passenger to the hospital.

The woman driving was taken into surgery and is listed in critical condition. The passenger is listed as stable. Police say they are husband and wife.

According to a police report obtained by News 8, the suspect is 40-year-old Carl Young, Jr.

The report lists his preliminary charges as auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, operating while a lifetime habitual traffic offender, domestic battery, robbery, criminal recklessness, marijuana possession with the intent to deal, leaving the scene of a vehicle accident with moderate/serious bodily injury and cocaine possession.

Online jail records also list charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.