IMPD on scene of police shooting on Indy’s northeast side

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a police shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. Sunday near Winding Way and Kessler Boulevard East Drive. In a tweet, IMPD stated no officers were injured. No other injuries’ have been confirmed at this time.

