IMPD: Man found fatally shot at 44th Street, Priscilla Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a residential area Tuesday night on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at East 44th Street and Priscilla Avenue. That’s southwest of the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.
No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.
