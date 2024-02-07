Search
IMPD: Man found fatally shot at 44th Street, Priscilla Avenue

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 9:10 p.m. Feb. 6, 2024, to a report of a person shot at East 44th Street and Priscilla Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a residential area Tuesday night on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at East 44th Street and Priscilla Avenue. That’s southwest of the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.

