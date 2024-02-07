Search
Adult, juvenile injured in shooting at fitness center

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 2024, to two reports of a person shot at Vasa Fitness, 6965 W. 38th St. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An adult and a a juvenile were hurt in a shooting Tuesday night in the foyer of a fitness facility on the city’s far west side, Indianapolis police say.

One of the people was in serious condition, and the other was last known to be stable. No additional information was immediately available about them from police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to two reports of a person shot at Vasa Fitness, 6965 W. 38th St. That’s in an area with retailers and restaurants just southeast of the I-465 interchange for West 38th Street.

Police say there is no known ongoing threat, but officers were continuing to clear the fitness facility shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately available about the shooting from IMPD.

