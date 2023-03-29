IMPD shoots carjacking suspect on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pursuit of a carjacking suspect ended with a police shooting Wednesday afternoon on I-65 southbound on the north side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The suspect who was shot was in critical condition at a hospital, IMPD tweeted. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Traffic cameras about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday showed Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicles at the I-65 interchange for West Kessler Boulevard North Drive that’s just off West 38th Street.

IMPD Officer William Young says a vehicle accident at West 56th Street and Georgetown Road preceded the carjacking, then led to a police pursuit ending with the shooting on on I-65.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, eastbound 38th Street was closed at West Kessler Boulevard North Drive. Southbound lanes were first closed about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

IMPD tweeted at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, “There is no on-going threat to the public and IMPD is not searching for anyone else involved in this incident. Drivers can expect Eastbound 38th Street at Kessler Blvd to be closed for the next few hours as the investigation continues.”

Medics were called to the scene shortly before 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

(WISH Photos and Images Provided Via INDOT Cameras)