Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Search underway for person of interest in westside homicide

Photo of a person of interest in west side homicide. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are looking for a person of interest in a recent homicide on the city’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 10, officers were called to the 7900 block of West 10th Street for a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, a man suffering from gunshot wounds was found and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man later died at the hospital.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the individual in the photo is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.