IMPD searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to the department, on Oct. 14, officers responded to the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue around 10:30 p.m for a hit-and-run crash.

Police said a 1-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling east on Nelson Avenue.

After striking the child, the vehicle fled the scene and then turned south onto South State Street.

Anyone with information in connection to the deadly incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-6549.