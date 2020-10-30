Crime Watch 8

IMPD searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to the department, on Oct. 14, officers responded to the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue around 10:30 p.m for a hit-and-run crash.

Police said a 1-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling east on Nelson Avenue.

After striking the child, the vehicle fled the scene and then turned south onto South State Street.

Anyone with information in connection to the deadly incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-6549.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

At least five types of dog existed by the end of the Ice Age, 11,000 years ago

National /

Texas’ 2020 early voting surpasses total turnout in 2016 election

Election /

ISDH: 3,205 new COVID-19 cases; 26 more deaths

Coronavirus /

2 seriously injured in Hendricks County crash on I-70

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.