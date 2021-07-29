Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Shots fired inside south-side Walmart; no one injured

Shots were fired inside a Walmart at Southport Centre on July 29, 2021. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Julie Dow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shots were fired and no one was found injured on Thursday night inside a Walmart store on the city’s south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 7 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired at the Walmart Supercenter on South U.S. 31, just south of Southport Road. That’s in the Southport Centre.

Police in a tweet said shots had been fired inside the business, no one was injured and that the store had been shut down.

No additional information was immediately available about what led up to the shots fired or whether a suspect was in custody.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.

