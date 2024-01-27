IMPD: Woman found dead near North Mitthoefer Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead on the city’s east side on Saturday morning.

At 9:20 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of North Mitthoefer Road on a report of a person down. That is a mixed-use area on the city’s east side. When officers arrived to the location, they found an adult female in a parking lot with trauma. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived to the location and pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

IMPD detectives arrived to the scene to begin an investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting with the incident and will determine the cause of death. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the woman after proper notification has been made to her family.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident call Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. Anyone with information can alternatively call Crime Stoppers at Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.