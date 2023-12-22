Indiana State Police assists in the execution of search warrants in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police SWAT team was requested to assist in the execution of a multi-agency search warrant on two residences in Connersville on Thursday.

These search warrants were the result of an extensive investigation led by the Oxford Police Department (Ohio) and the Connersville Police Department.

The search warrant were executed at two residences near the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue. Indiana State Police SWAT attempted to de-escalate the situation by repeated announcements for the individuals in the residence to surrender. After the residents failed to respond to orders, the Indiana State Police SWAT team deployed a flash/noise distraction device near the outside of the upstairs bedroom window. During the deployment of the flash/noise distraction device, a fire initiated in the same upstairs bedroom.

All the occupants were safely removed from the residence without incident.

The Connersville Fire Department extinguished the fire. The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Investigators ask that anyone with questions related to the investigation contact the Connersville Police Department at 765-825-2111.