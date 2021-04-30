Crime Watch 8

Indy man sentenced to 27 years for dealing drugs, laundering money

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine and heroin, and for money laundering. The sentences will run concurrently.

George West, 36, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 27 years for the crimes.

According to court documents, West was pulled over on I-70 in Hancock County in late November 2018 for multiple traffic violations. When asked for his ID, West provided the deputy with false information and became combative. He tried to drive away and struck the deputy with his vehicle.

Authorities say West also tried to unholster the deputy’s weapon during another struggle.

A K-9 officer at the scene indicated an illegal substance was in West’s vehicle. Deputies found about three pounds of methamphetamine inside the vehicle and West admitted to having more drugs at his apartment.

A search warrant led to the discovery of about 500 grams of heroin, more than 300 grams of methamphetamine, and other drug-trafficking items at West’s apartment.

“Heroin and methamphetamine are dangerous drugs that continue to ravage our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress in a press release sent to News 8. “Putting those who infect our streets with these terrible drugs behind bars has been and will continue to be a top priority of this office.”

Investigators also learned West purchased money orders with the proceeds he made from illegal drugs to pay rent at his apartment. He used another person to sign his lease and put that person’s name on the money orders, totaling over $29,000.