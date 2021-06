Crime Watch 8

Investigators seek tips in 15-year Indianapolis cold case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking anyone with information about a man’s shooting death nearly 15 years ago to come forward.

James Hudson Jr. was fatally shot on July 5, 2006, at a home in the 2600 bock of North Guilford Avenue. Police say he was shot several times.

Investigators have developed suspects since Hudson’s death, but say the investigation has stalled.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.