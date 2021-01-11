ISP: Gunshot victim walks into hospital, possibly shot on interstate

Photo of ISP vehicles at a hospital on Jan. 11, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital on the city’s south side Monday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Troopers were called to a nearby hospital around 4 a.m. for a man who had sustained gunshot wounds.

ISP said findings from their initial investigation leads them to believe the shooting took place either near downtown Indianapolis on I-65 or near the I-465 and I-65 interchange on the south side.

Police said the gunshot victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.