Jewish community leaders disavow swastika in snow at Carmel family’s home

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Jewish community leaders on Monday expressed concerned with the hateful message that a swastika boldly stomped in the snow in front of a Jewish family’s home sent to the community.

Carmel police have not shared if they have a suspect or anyone in custody. They have asked anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

Jacob Markey, the executive director of the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, said any instance of a hate symbol is painful for the Jewish community but doing it to someone’s home elevates it.

“And we see even today neo-Nazis and white supremacists will continue to use those symbols and they use them to strike fear and to hate others,” Markey said.

Justin Kerber is a rabbi at the Congregation Beth Shalom in Carmel. He was disappointed to see this display of a hate symbol in his community.

“If I had walked out my front door and I had seen a swastika trumped into the snow in my front yard, I would have been outraged,” Kerber said. “I would have been disgusted, I would have been sickened, and I would have been scared.”

Markey and Kerber both say such displays are all too common these days.

In December, the Anti-Defamation League reported a 337% increase in antisemitic incidents year-over-year. Many came after Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“It’s incredibly sad that members of the Jewish community have to experience this,” Markey said.

“Anybody that’s old enough to be in middle school is old enough to understand the significance,” Kerber said. “The fact that it was done at a Jewish family’s home tells me that whoever did it knew exactly what they were doing.”

Statement