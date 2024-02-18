Swastikas, Star of David found in snow in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is investigating after swastikas and a Star of David were found in the snow in front of a Jewish family’s home in Carmel.

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council responded to the incident in a Facebook post:

“The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, and ADL Midwest are appalled by the graffiti of swastikas and Star of David in the snow of the house of a Jewish family in Carmel. This hate has no place in Indiana. Carmel police and our partners with Safe Indiana are aware and investigating. With the shocking rise in antisemitism in the past four and a half months, we urge you to continue to be vigilant. Please report any incident at: https://www.jewishindianapolis.org/incidentreporting“

(Provided Photo/Andrea Kruszynski)

(Provided Photo/Andrea Kruszynski)