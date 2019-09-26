Johnson County man found guilty of sexual battery

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 22-year-old Johnson County man was found guilty of sexual battery, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

On September 23, Tiaan Toliver was convicted of sexually touching the female victim while she slept in August 2017.

“These matters are difficult from the beginning. It is difficult to come forward and it doesn’t get easier as time goes by. The victim in this case was able to remain strong as she testified before the judge in order to hold the defendant responsible for his actions,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva.

Toliver is set to be sentenced on Oct. 21.