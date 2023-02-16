Local

Man sues city of Indianapolis, IMPD officer who he claims stomped on his head

Video showing IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley during the Sept. 2021 arrest of Jermaine Vaughn in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who claims an Indianapolis police officer stomped on his head during his arrest in 2021 is suing the officer, police chief Randal Taylor, and the city of Indianapolis.

The lawsuit, filed last week by Jermaine Vaughn, accuses Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Eric Huxley and several other officers of using “unlawful and excessive force” while arresting him on Monument Circle on Sept. 24, 2021.

Vaughn, who was homeless at the time, says he was “hanging out” when he was approached by Sgt. Huxley, Sgt. Christopher Kibbey, and Patrol Officer Matthew Shores and arrested for disorderly conduct, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

Court papers say Huxley, Kibbey, and Shores, along with several other unknown officers, “pushed Vaughn up the concrete steps of Monument Circle, pushed Vaughn down on the concrete at a plateau of the steps, and…pinned Vaughn down on the concrete at a plateau of the steps so that he was unable to move, escape, and/or defend himself.”

Vaughn claims that Huxley proceeded to “viciously attack” him while he was pinned on the ground and kicked him in the “head, face, and mouth.”

Video from a body-worn camera shows Huxley walking to the scene and then stomping Vaughn in the face.

Huxley faces a federal charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. He is also charged in Marion County with official misconduct and battery.

“I accidentally kicked him in his face. I was attempting to put my foot on his shoulder and I accidentally kicked him in his face,” Huxley is heard saying on video, according to court documents.

Huxley has remained suspended without pay since the accusations came to light. Chief Taylor has recommended Huxley’s firing to the Civilian Police Merit Board. The merit board will review Huxley’s employment once the criminal case is completed.

The two other officers seen in the videos, Sergeant Christopher Kibbey and Officer Matthew Shores, have been placed on administrative duty during the internal investigation.

No trial date has been set, but Huxley is due back in court on Feb. 28.

