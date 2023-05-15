IMPD sergeant to plead guilty to using excessive force on homeless man

Video showing IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley during the Sept. 2021 arrest of Jermaine Vaughn in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sergeant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is set to plead guilty Monday to federal charges after body cam footage showed him stomping on a man’s face during his arrests in 2021.

IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 after bodycam video showed him using excessive force on a homeless man while he was handcuffed, prosecutors say.

IMPD released the bodycam video of the incident in a press conference on Oct. 20, 2022.

The incident took place on Sept. 24, 2021, when IMPD officer Mathew Shores were attempting to arrest a “loud and disorderly” man on Monument Circle and called for backup. Body-worn camera from Shores shows him take down the man while handcuffed, then another officer, identified by IMPD as Huxley, stomps on the man’s face as he is on the ground.

Huxley is expected to plead guilty Monday to one count of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law violation. This plea agreement is coming almost two years from when the incident was first reported.

Pleading guilty will carry the following maximum penalties; a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of probation following his release.

IMPD tells News 8 that Sgt. Huxley remains suspended without pay pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.

Huxley’s plea hearing is set to take place Monday afternoon.

