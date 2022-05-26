Crime Watch 8

Justice Dept.: No charges for 2 FBI agents accused of botching Nassar sex abuse claims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two former Indianapolis FBI agents accused of botching the Larry Nassar investigation will not face criminal charges, the U.S. Justice Department announced late Thursday afternoon.

The department had been reconsidering charges in the case.

A Justice Department report last year said the two mishandled the initial sex abuse claims against the doctor for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, then lied about it during an internal investigation.

The agents include Jay Abbott, who was in charge of the Indianapolis field office when the first Nassar complaint was filed.

A Justice Department watchdog report says the Indianapolis agents failed to act, then lied to internal investigators about what they had done. The watchdog report recommended criminal charges.

The Justice Department had begun reviewing the decision after an explosive congressional hearing in 2021.

It’s the second time prosecutors have declined to charge the two agents.

Nassar is serving what amounts to a life sentence for sexually abusing girls and women.

News release