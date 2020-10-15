Coroner IDs 22-month-old fatally struck on south side in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was fatally struck by a vehicle on the city’s south side Wednesday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m. on reports of a person struck by a car. That’s on the city’s south side southeast of the I-65 interchange at East Raymond Street.

When officers arrived they found a child had been struck.

Police said a 22-month-old boy wandered out in the street and his 10-year-old sister tried to grab him. IMPD said that is when a vehicle hit both children and continued driving.

The 22-month-old did not survive. The 10-year-old is in serious condition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 1-year-old victim as Eli Anders.

A description of the vehicle has not been released.