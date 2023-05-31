Juvenile injured in Beech Grove shooting

A police vehicle belonging to the Beech Grove Police Department. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Tuesday night shooting in Beech Grove sent a juvenile male to the hospital, police said.

Beech Grove Police Department officers were called just after 11 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Seventh Avenue near Bethel and Emerson Avenues.

Police arrived and found a male who had been shot in the hand, officers at the scene told News 8.

Investigators did not share the victim’s age but said he was stable at the hospital.

Police were still working to figure out what happened and believe another juvenile might have been involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Beech Grove Police Department.