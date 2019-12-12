Lafayette coach investigated for inappropriate relationship with students

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette School Corp. Superintendent Les Huddle has confirmed an assistant football coach is being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate relationships with students.

As WLFI reported Monday, the school corporation reported to police about possible misconduct involving a teacher at Lafayette Jeff High School. Sgt. Mike Brown said the investigation involves a male teacher and three female students. The subject the man taught is unknown.

The teacher is currently on an extended sick leave.

Brown said the department is waiting for search warrants to go through electronic devices. He said police are interested in possible photos and messages between the accused teacher and students.

Brown said detectives were interviewing teachers and staff members Thursday about the case. He said police do not believe anyone else knew of the allegations.

Brown was unsure when the investigation would finish. He said it could be “weeks or months” before the search warrants go through.

This is the second assistant coach to face misconduct allegations at Jeff High School. In April 2017, former assistant boys volleyball coach Carlee Barmby had sex with a student and sent a nude photo. She pleaded guilty in December 2017 and was sentenced to one year in February 2018.

The Lafayette Jeff Athletic Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment.