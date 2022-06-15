Crime Watch 8

Mail truck stolen at gunpoint in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a United States Postal Service truck was stolen at gunpoint.

The Avon Police Department said the driver was unharmed and the vehicle has since been recovered.

Police are investigating in the area of County Road 100 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway, about a mile north of where the carjacking occurred.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office and postal inspector investigators are assisting on the case.