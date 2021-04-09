Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after 39-year-old woman found dead on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Friday revealed they found a dead woman on Tuesday night on the city’s northwest side and a suspect was arrested Thursday.

Chrishteena Veach, 39, was found dead after police went to a call about suspicious activity shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area in the 7400 block of Hollingsworth Drive. That’s an area with homes off East 71st Street east of Michigan Road.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report says her death is believed to have happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday. It was not immediately known if Veach lives in the area. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Veach died from multiple sharp and blunt-force injuries.

On Thursday, IMPD arrested Daniel Gentry, 31. No formal charges have been filed against Gentry, according to online court records, but police said he was initially charged with murder. A jail-booking photo of Gentry was not immediately available, IMPD said.

Anyone with information about the murder can call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.